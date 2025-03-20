Türkiye condemns terrorist PKK attack on Iraqi soldiers

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned Tuesday's attack on Iraqi soldiers by the PKK-affiliated Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) in northern Iraq.

In a post on X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said: "We condemn the attack carried out on March 18 by the PKK-affiliated YBS against members of the Iraqi army in Sinjar and wish the wounded Iraqi soldiers a speedy recovery."

He said that the attack has once again highlighted the threat that the PKK terrorist group and its affiliates pose to Iraq's national security.

"We are determined to continue our fight against the PKK and its extensions in cooperation with Iraq," he added.