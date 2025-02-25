Turkish intelligence captures key Reyhanlı attack suspect fleeing to Lebanon

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured Temir Dükancı, one of the perpetrators of the 2013 terrorist attack in Reyhanlı that claimed 53 lives, as he was attempting to flee from Syria to Lebanon.

MIT ensured that the blood of the 53 victims in Reyhanlı was not forgotten. The organization determined that Dükancı, who was also connected to Syrian intelligence, assisted in smuggling explosives used in the Reyhanlı attacks via sea routes into Türkiye and facilitated the provision of vehicles to transport them.

Dükancı's activities had been closely monitored by MIT, and it was discovered that, following recent developments in Syria, he was planning to flee to Lebanon.

It was also revealed that Dükancı intended to collect members of his organization in Lebanon and carry out attacks on Turkish diplomatic missions abroad, for which he was searching for a fake passport.

Placed on the "orange category" list of wanted terrorists, Dükancı's exact location was identified, prompting action by MIT. The terrorist was captured during a cross-border operation conducted by MIT at the Syria-Lebanon border and was brought to Türkiye. Dükancı, who was attempting to flee from Syria to Lebanon, was handed over to the Hatay Provincial Police Department.

In previous operations, MIT had captured two other attackers involved in the Reyhanlı bombing: Yusuf Nazik in 2018 and Muhammed Dib Koralı in January 2025, both of whom were brought to Türkiye from Syria.