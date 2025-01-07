Turkish security forces arrest 65 terror suspects across country

Türkiye's interior minister announced Tuesday that 65 people suspected of being members of the PKK terror group were arrested during the last week in operations across the country.

Ali Yerlikaya wrote on his X account that the suspects were accused of operating in the PKK terrorist organization, "conducting terrorist organization propaganda on their social media accounts, operating in the youth structure of the terrorist organization and providing finance to the organization in contact with members of the terrorist organization."

He also noted that a large number of unlicensed pistols, shotguns, and digital materials were seized in the operations

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 victims, including women, children, infants and the elderly.









