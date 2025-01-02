Turkish armed forces eliminate over 3,000 terrorists in cross-border operations in northern regions of Syria and Iraq

Türkiye "neutralized" a total of 3,070 terrorists in Syria and Iraq throughout 2024, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

In its first news briefing of the year, the ministry provided updates on counterterrorism operations, stating that 49 terrorists, including members of PKK, its Syrian branches PYD/YPG, as well as Daesh/ISIS, were "neutralized" over the past week.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG, which also uses the name PYD, is its Syrian offshoot.

The ministry reported that 1,579 terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria and 1,491 in northern Iraq last year.

Additionally, 107 terrorists surrendered in 2024, it said.

The Turkish Armed Forces discovered a hideout in the Operation Claw-Lock region last week, which included a multi-section cave, and another location filled with weapons, ammunition, and supplies, the ministry said.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Regarding border security, the ministry said Turkish authorities apprehended 109 individuals attempting to cross the borders illegally in the past week, including one terrorist, while preventing 2,016 others.

Over the course of 2024, 13,939 individuals were detained for illegal border crossings, and 97,356 were stopped, according to the data.

- DEVELOPMENTS IN SYRIA

The ministry also addressed developments in Syria, stressing Türkiye's commitment to the country's unity, territorial integrity, and the ongoing fight against terrorism.

It said preparations to enhance Syria's security and defense capacities are continuing.

Efforts to ensure the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrians living in Türkiye were also emphasized.

Following the news briefing, sources from the National Defense Ministry responded to journalists' questions, underlining that there was "no place for terrorist organizations in Syria's new era."

They emphasized Türkiye's determination, alongside Syria's new administration, to prevent the presence of terrorist organizations in the country.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups captured Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's rule, which had been in power since 1963.

This change came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters swiftly seized key cities in an offensive that lasted less than two weeks.









