Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization "neutralized" Hogir Batman, code-named Fırat Serihan, a ringleader of the PKK/KCK terror group, in Iraq's Gara region, security sources said on Wednesday.

Serihan was listed in the grey category of Türkiye's most-wanted terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks against Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.