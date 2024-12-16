Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized at least 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Terrorists were targeted in the Gara, Metina and Hakurk regions on Dec. 3-9, the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks against Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.