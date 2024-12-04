PRESENCE OF TERROR GROUPS IN SYRIA THREATENS TÜRKIYES NATIONAL SECURITY: OFFICIAL

The terror groups in Syria threaten Türkiye's national security, Türkiye's deputy UN representative said Tuesday.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session on Syria following the advance of Syrian opposition factions over the past week, Asli Guven said the Syrian conflict, now in its 14th year, remains a stark reminder of the cost of political inaction.

"Its root causes stem from the legitimate yet unmet aspirations of the Syrian people. Without a genuine process of national reconciliation, Syria will remain trapped in a cycle of instability and suffering," she said.

She said Türkiye has neither supported nor consented to the launching of the ongoing operation by the groups against the Syrian regime.

"On the contrary, we have consistently worked to deter the cycle of violence, and today, we once again stress the critical importance of de-escalation amid broader regional instability," said Guven.

She also said that it is time for a realistic reassessment by all relevant actors.

"A sustainable solution to the Syrian crisis hinges on achieving a national consensus that aligns with the legitimate expectations of the Syrian people," she added. "The international community must also recalibrate its overall approach to the conflict to support this objective at both regional and international levels."

Guven reiterated that the resurgence of conflicts in Syria reflects the unresolved challenges that have plagued the country for over a decade, adding that the reluctance of Damascus to engage in the political process with the opposition remains critical.

She said Türkiye has made extensive efforts to initiate dialog between Damascus and the opposition.

"We have also strived for initiating dialogue with Damascus. Unfortunately, these efforts have yet to yield the desired results," she noted.

Recalling that Türkiye shares a 911-kilometer (566-mile) border with Syria, Guven said: "The presence of terrorist organizations within Syria not only undermines the country's unity and territorial integrity but also poses a direct threat to Türkiye's national security as well as regional stability."

"Türkiye is entitled to take appropriate measures in line with its inherent right of self-defense against direct and imminent threats posed to its national security by terrorist organizations operating in Syria," she added.

The civil war in Syria has continued since 2011. Over the past week, anti-regime forces, in a surprise offensive, have seized control of Aleppo and other regions.











