Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralized" two ringleaders of the terrorist group PKK/KCK in northern Iraq, security sources said on Sunday.

The MIT conducted operations targeted Caize Selber, codenamed Berfin Roj, and Emine Ulas, codenamed Tekosin Dilges. Both had close ties to high-ranking terrorists within the terror outfit.

The two terrorists, active in the group since 1991, extorted the local population under the guise of taxation and used the collected funds to recruit personnel for attacks against Turkish security forces.

They also provided logistical support to the terror group, and encouraged young recruits to join it.

Both terrorists wanted with search records and listed as targets by MIT, were "neutralized" in an operation in the rural area of Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.







