Turkish police arrest Australian woman for alleged links to PKK

Turkish authorities detained an Australian woman at Istanbul Airport last week for alleged links to the bloody-minded PKK terror group, a Turkish security source said on Tuesday.

Cigdem Aslan was apprehended at the airport on Sept. 15 as she prepared to board a flight to Australia, the source said.

Following her arrest, she appeared in an Istanbul court on Sept. 18 and was jailed pending trial for alleged "involvement in PKK propaganda in Australia and participation in events organised by groups aligned with the terrorist organisation."

The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States and European Union, began an armed campaign against the Turkish state in 1984.



















