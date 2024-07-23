Iraq labels PKK as 'banned organization' in official documents

The Iraqi government issued a directive for state institutions to refer to the PKK terrorist group as a "banned organization" in official correspondence.

According to local media reports, an official letter sent to the Iraqi Parliament included new instructions from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani regarding the PKK terror group.

Al-Sudani directed that the term "banned organization" be used in all official institutional correspondence when referring to the PKK.

Previously, the Iraqi government had declared the terrorist organization PKK as a "banned organization."

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.