Iraq labels PKK as 'banned organization' in official documents

According to local media reports, an official letter sent to the Iraqi Parliament included new instructions from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani regarding the PKK terror group. Al-Sudani directed that the term "banned organization" be used in all official institutional correspondence when referring to the PKK.

Published July 23,2024
Previously, the Iraqi government had declared the terrorist organization PKK as a "banned organization."

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.