Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

According to the information obtained, the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) determined that the terrorists Kaya and Kivelçek were carrying notes containing instructions from the PKK terrorist organization's leaders for actions against the Turkish Armed Forces' operation zone in Hakurk. Subsequently, the two terrorists were placed under surveillance by the MIT.

It was learned through the MIT's agents within the organization that the two terrorists would act in the late hours to convey the instructions of the organization's senior management. Following the surveillance, the decision was made by the MIT to carry out an operation against the terrorists. The terrorists Hadice Kaya and Heva Kivelçek were neutralized through a targeted operation.

It was determined that the terrorists Hadice Kaya and Heva Kivelçek joined the terrorist organization in 2015 and were involved in terrorist activities in Gara, Avasin, and Hakurk in northern Iraq.