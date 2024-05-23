Turkish soldier killed in Operation Claw-Lock zone

A Turkish soldier was killed when an improvised explosive device planted by PKK terrorists exploded in the Operation Claw-Lock region, the country's National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The soldier was identified as Vedat Zorba.

"He was immediately taken to the hospital but unfortunately could not be saved despite all efforts and became a martyr. We extend our condolences and patience to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and our noble nation for this incident that has deeply saddened us," the ministry statement read.

National Defense Minister Yasar Guler offered his condolences to his family and the Turkish nation.

"On behalf of myself and the members of the Ministry of National Defense, I wish Allah's mercy upon our heroic martyr, and I extend my condolences and patience to his grieving family and our noble nation," he said.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.
















