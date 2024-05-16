Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' 2 PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence "neutralized" two PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to security sources on Thursday.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) determined that the two had received instructions to infiltrate Turkish military bases.

Identified as Ahmet Bayar, codenamed Tufan Kocer, and Ahmed Ibrahim El Ahmed, codenamed Mervan Zerevan, were then targeted in an operation in the Hakurk region.

Bayar joined the terror group in 2012, operated in Syria in the past, and served as a bodyguard for senior organization members, while El Ahmed received assassination training in the Qandil region in northern Iraq in 2014.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









