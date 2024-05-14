Turkish forces capture 44 suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists

Police in Türkiye arrested 44 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects, security sources said on Tuesday.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in southeastern Şanlıurfa and central Konya provinces to catch the suspects.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.















