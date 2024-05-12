Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday .

Three PKK terrorists detected in the Gara region in northern Iraq were "neutralized" with an airstrike, the statement said.

Another two PKK/YPG terrorists "who attempted to infiltrate" the Peace Spring operation region in northern Syria were also "neutralized" by Turkish Armed Forces.

"No passage for terror and terrorists anywhere," the statement added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).













