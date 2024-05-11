Turkish forces 'neutralize' 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye 'neutralized' two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in a strike conducted through combat drone, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Metina region, the ministry said on X, adding: "Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces will continue their operations in the region with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.