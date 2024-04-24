Turkish military ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in the (Operation) Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria," the ministry said on X.

"Terrorists' harassing shots do not go unanswered," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).