Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said on X: "Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces 'neutralized' 4 PKK/YPG terrorists detected in the (Operation) Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria."

"No passage for terror or terrorists anywhere," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The soldiers are in the region as part of a Turkish anti-terrorism and stabilization operation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).