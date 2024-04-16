Turkish security nabs 2 terrorists trying to cross illegally into Greece

Turkish security forces caught two terrorists trying to cross illegally into Greece, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"4 individuals who tried to cross from our country to Greece illegally were caught by our border troops," the ministry said on X.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that one of the captured individuals was a member of the PKK terrorist organization while another was a member of the DHKP-C terrorist group, it said.

"Our fight against terrorism continues at our borders," the ministry added.













