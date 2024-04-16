Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 5 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK terrorists with an airstrike in northern Iraq's Gara region, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Our operations continue effectively and decisively to destroy terrorism at its source," the ministry stated on X, adding: "Our operations will continue unabated!"

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.