Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Metina and Gara regions via airstrikes, the ministry said on X.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces will continue to destroy terrorist hideouts with perseverance and determination," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.