PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish forces

A PKK terrorist surrendered to Turkish forces at a border post in Habur, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said on X: "Following the successful operations conducted by Turkish soldiers, one PKK terrorist, who had escaped from their hideouts in northern Iraq, surrendered to the Turkish border post in Habur."

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













