Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 38 PKK/YPG terrorists over past week

Türkiye has "neutralized" 38 PKK/YPG terrorists over the past week, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 646 terrorists have been "neutralized," with 268 in northern Iraq and 378 in northern Syria since Jan. 1, 2024, ministry spokesman Zeki Aktürk told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

One PKK terrorist who escaped from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered at the Habur border post, Aktürk added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

ILLEGAL CROSSINGS INTO TÜRKİYE



Regarding illegal border crossings into Türkiye, Aktürk said 82 people, including two members of terrorist organizations, were apprehended while attempting to cross within a week.

Another, 2,572 people were prevented from crossing the border.

"The number of people caught while attempting to cross our borders illegally since Jan. 1 has risen to 2,003. The number of people who have been prevented from crossing the border without success has reached 39,412," he said.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler will host a delegation from the U.S. House Armed Services Committee on Friday, the spokesperson said.

"The meeting is considered an opportunity to address our national security concerns at the highest level, particularly focusing on issues such as counterterrorism, the support provided by the US to PKK/YPG, the F-16 procurement and modernization process, as well as procurement projects awaiting Congressional approval, all of which are on the agenda of our bilateral military relations," a security source said, requesting not to be named because he was not permitted to speak to the media.

REGIONAL AND GLOBAL PEACE



Aktürk stressed the Turkish Armed Forces' continued successful missions in various geographies within the framework of bilateral relations and international missions.

He also described the UN Security Council's resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and humanitarian access to Gaza as "a positive step."

"We expect Israel to comply with this decision. However, in order to put an end to the increasing oppression in Gaza, it is inevitable to declare a permanent cease-fire. We call on the international community to take a united stand against the mass atrocities unfolding in front of their eyes and to put an end to the brutality," he said.

The spokesman added that a port visit to Greece is planned by the TCG Amasra mine hunting ship within the scope of NATO's Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 mission.

In addition, Aktürk said the four F-16 aircraft and personnel stationed in Romania as part of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission will complete their mission on March 31, and the unit will return to Türkiye on April 2.



















