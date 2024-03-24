Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 2 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Türkiye "neutralized" two PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were preparing for an attack in the Euphrates Shield region, the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces captured a PKK/PYD terrorist while attempting to illegally enter Türkiye from Syria, according to security sources.

Acting on a tip, security forces reinforced border security in the southeastern Sanliurfa province and captured the terrorist identified as a member of the PKK/PYD at the border with Syria, the sources added, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the terrorist.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.