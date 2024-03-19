Turkish soldier killed in terror attack in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

According to the ministry, one soldier was killed and four others were wounded in the Operation Claw-Lock zone during an attack and infiltration attempt by terrorists.

The injured soldiers were promptly transported to a hospital for medical treatment as the operations in the region continued, while six terrorists were "neutralized," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the soldier's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the entire nation.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.