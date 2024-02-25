Maiden flight test of Bayraktar AKINCI C successfully completed

The domestically developed Combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Bayraktar AKINCI C, successfully completed its first flight test at the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Çorlu, Tekirdağ.

According to the statement from Baykar, within the scope of the AKINCI Project led by the Presidency of Defense Industries, the Combat UAV Bayraktar AKINCI C, developed domestically and originally by Baykar, successfully completed its first flight test.





Thus, the third variant of the Bayraktar AKINCI UAV with 2X850 HP power met the sky.

With a total power of 1700 HP, including 2X850 HP, Bayraktar AKINCI C will be the most effective and capable combat platform in its class.

During today's test activity, Bayraktar AKINCI C remained airborne for more than 1 hour. Aerodynamic parameter steps were successfully tested during the flight.





Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA, which made its first flight on December 6, 2019, entered service on August 29, 2021.

In recent times, Bayraktar AKINCI A with 2X450 HP power and Bayraktar AKINCI B with 2X750 HP power have also started to be included in the inventory of Turkish security forces as well as friendly and allied countries, especially Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and Baykar Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar watched together the first flight of the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA, which entered the inventory of Azerbaijan on February 9.





The export and cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia last year became the largest single export agreement in the history of the Republic in the defense and aviation industry.

Within the scope of the test conducted on February 22, Bayraktar AKINCI successfully destroyed the Albatros UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle) floating on the sea using the ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Targeting System developed nationally by Aselsan.

Bayraktar AKINCI UAV completed 40,000 flight hours successfully, marking another important milestone in Turkish aviation history.





Bayraktar AKINCI, which holds the national aviation altitude record of 45,118 feet, flew to Baku in 2023 by flying over three countries. For this flight, the UAV took off from Tekirdağ-Çorlu and flew from Türkiye to Azerbaijan via Georgia. Additionally, in 2022, it successfully hit the targets in Izmir after taking off from Batman during the Efes Exercise.





