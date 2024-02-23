Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Friday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized four PKK terrorists in the Claw-Lock operation zone in northern Iraq," said the ministry on X.

The ministry said that the fight against terrorism will continue "effectively and determinedly."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.