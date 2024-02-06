Attempted attack in front of Istanbul Çağlayan Justice Palace

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced today that there was an attempted attack on the checkpoint in front of Gate C of Istanbul Çağlayan Courthouse at 11:46 am.

The attack was prevented, and 2 terrorists were neutralized.

1 citizen lost their life in the attack, and 5 others, including 3 police officers, were injured.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that one of those injured in the terrorist attack on the security checkpoint in front of the Istanbul Çağlayan Courthouse lost their life.

President Erdoğan spoke about the attack as follows:

"I extend my condolences to our justice community and our people for the terrorist attack that took place at Çağlayan Courthouse. I congratulate our security forces who thwarted the treacherous attack with their timely interventions. Two terrorists, one female and one male, were neutralized by our police officers before they could achieve their vile aims. Türkiye will continue its determined struggle against all terrorist organizations and their supporters. One of our wounded has passed away."

Yerlikaya announced that the terrorists rendered ineffective, named E.Y. and P.B., were determined to be members of the DHKP/C terrorist organization.

Yerlikaya said, "I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured. We will continue to share developments with the public."







