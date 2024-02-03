17 suspects linked to church attack in Istanbul nabbed in anti-terror operations

Seventeen suspected members of the Daesh terrorist organization linked to a shooting at a Catholic church in Istanbul were apprehended Saturday in an anti-terror operation, Turkish security sources said.

Intelligence and police forces identified the perpetrators and suspects believed to be linked to the attack on the Santa Maria Church that left one person dead, the sources said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Simultaneous operations, centered in Istanbul, were carried out by security forces to disrupt the activities of the suspects and prevent potential terror attacks in the country, the sources added.

Numerous organizational documents were also seized during the operations.

Two gunmen opened fire last Sunday on worshippers at a Catholic church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing Tuncer Cihan, 52.

The attack was claimed by the Daesh terror group.

Operations by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted several other attacks planned by the terror group against synagogues, churches, and the Iraqi Embassy in December 2023. They also led to the capture of suspected members of the group and the seizure of its digital materials.







