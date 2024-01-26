Türkiye 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Turkish Armed Forces neutralized three PKK terrorists targeted in the Gara region in northern Iraq," the ministry said in a statement on X.

"Our fight against terrorism and terrorists will persist with increased determination and intensity!," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.