6 Daesh terror suspects held in eastern Türkiye

Police captured six Daesh terror suspects in eastern Türkiye, security sources said on Friday.

Anti-terror police in the Elazig province nabbed six suspects for their alleged contact and affiliation with the Daesh terrorist group, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

One of the suspects was released with a judicial control order and five others are set for deportation.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.





