Turkish security forces 'neutralized' 114 terrorists in Iraq, Syria last week

Türkiye "neutralized" as many as 114 terrorists last week, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 2,396 terrorists have been neutralized in Iraq and northern Syria since Jan. 1, 2023, a ministry official told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, the terrorist group carried out 560 attacks falling under Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations in Syria, and 1,605 terrorists have been "neutralized," said the official.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to effective security measures, 307 people trying to illegally cross Türkiye's borders have been rounded up since Jan. 1, 2024.

A total of 8,723 people were prevented from crossing the borders this year.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

ANTI-TERRORISM CLAW OPERATIONS IN NORTHERN IRAQ



In response to a question about the current situation in the ongoing Claw anti-terrorism operations in northern Iraq conducted by Türkiye, sources from the ministry said these operations have enabled Ankara to achieve "significant gains" in preventing the terrorist organization's movement in northern Iraq and restricting actions aimed at Türkiye.

Thanks to the "base areas strategy," a secure line has been established along the Türkiye-Iraq border strip with an average depth of 15 to 30 km, they added.

A significant number of PKK terrorists, including high-ranking leaders of the terror group, have been "neutralized," the sources noted.

About whether a new ground operation would be conducted following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent statements, the ministry sources said: "As expressed by our esteemed President, conducting operations for the security of our country, our people, and our borders is Türkiye's most natural right in terms of international law and legitimate defense."

"There should be no doubt that the Turkish Armed Forces will continue to do whatever is necessary at the needed place and time, just as they have done up until now," they added.