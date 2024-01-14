Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 7 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" seven more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted while plotting an attack on Turkish soldiers, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers on Friday in a terror attack in northern Iraq, security forces began to crack down on PKK terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.