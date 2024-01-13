Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ dozens of terrorists in air, ground operations in northern Iraq

Türkiye has "neutralized" 36 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq after the terror group killed nine Turkish soldiers on Friday, the country's Communications Directorate said on Saturday.

"In the (anti-terror) operations launched after the treacherous attack, a total of 45 terrorists were neutralized, including 36 in northern Iraq and nine in northern Syria," the directorate said in a statement.

"Following the attack in the Operation Claw-Lock region, where our heroic comrades were martyred, terrorist targets in the north of Iraq and Syria were effectively hit by our ground fire support vehicles as well as air operations," Turkish National Defense Ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a PKK terror attack in northern Iraq on Friday.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.