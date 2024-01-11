Turkish security forces 'neutralized' 45 terrorists last week

Türkiye "neutralized" as many as 45 terrorists last week, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 2,282 terrorists have been targeted since Jan. 1, 2023, a ministry official told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, the terrorist group carried out 533 attacks in areas falling under Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations, and 1,564 terrorists have been "neutralized," said the official.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to effective security measures, 148 people trying to illegally cross Türkiye's borders have been rounded up since Jan. 1.

A total of 3,585 people were prevented from crossing the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

MCM BLACK SEA

The official announced the signing ceremony of the Mine Countermeasures Task Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea) on Thursday within the framework of the "Triple Initiative" initiated by Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria against the mine threat in the Black Sea.

The official said that they hope the collaboration outlined in the agreement will make "significant" contributions to navigation safety and overall security in the Black Sea and the region.

'GUARANTEE OF STABILITY IN BLACK SEA IS MONTREUX CONVENTION'

On claims that new members would join the MCM Black Sea and concerns that the Montreux Agreement could be jeopardized, the Turkish Defense Ministry sources said: "MCM Black Sea is a mine clearance group established by the coastal countries with the participation of the navies of Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria under Türkiye's leadership."

"This organization is composed of the coastal countries along the Black Sea.

"According to the agreement, a committee consisting of the naval commanders of the three countries will meet twice a year.

"This committee will unanimously decide on the activities of the task group and, when appropriate conditions arise, determine and approve the countries to join after the end of the war."

Sources pointed out that the expectations of non-coastal allies to contribute to this organization are valuable. However, they clarified that this initiative will only be open to the ships of the three coastal allied countries.

"The agreed contributions of other coastal countries to the Black Sea can be realized over time and under certain conditions, again with the unanimous decision of the three countries.

"The implementation of the Montreux Convention rules is meticulously ensured. The guarantee of stability in the Black Sea is the Montreux Convention."

The mine-hunting ships sold by the UK to Ukraine cannot enter the Black Sea before the end of the war, said sources adding: "The UK has been informed of this situation before, and they currently have no request in this regard."

"Within the scope of MCM Black Sea, a total of four ships, including one mine-hunting ship from each country and one command and control ship, will operate in the Black Sea," they said.

TURKISH FIGHTER JETS FLIGHTS CONDUCTING OVER IDLIB

On Turkish fighter jets flights over Syria's northeastern city of Idlib a few days ago, ministry sources said: "On Jan. 7, 2024, an unmanned aerial vehicle that posed a potential threat to our base areas in Idlib and whose nationality could not be determined was detected."

Immediate preventive measures and interception were carried out by aircraft, the sources added.

Türkye's activities along the Syria border are being conducted in close coordination with Russia, the sources said.