Mossad tries to hide itself in Türkiye by using refugees in its espionage activities

Details of the recent operation conducted by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) against Mossad, the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service, planning actions against Palestinians in Türkiye, have been revealed by SABAH.

It was determined that Mossad intended to use refugees to disguise their actions in planned operations within Türkiye.

Recently, Israel carried out an assassination of Hamas leader Salih el-Aruri in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Last month, Israeli intelligence agencies, including those in Türkiye, disclosed plans for assassinations targeting Hamas members in the Middle East. In response, Türkiye warned Israel of "serious consequences" if it attempted any unlawful operations on Turkish soil.

Over the past three years, the MIT has conducted significant operations against Mossad's illegal activities in Türkiye. The most recent operation, named "Operation Mole," targeted Mossad in eight different cities in collaboration with the Istanbul Police.

Details of the operation, where 34 individuals were detained, have been uncovered. It was revealed that individuals were recruited as operatives through job advertisements or shared links on social media platforms. Selected individuals were supported with substantial payments to prevent them from developing feelings of betrayal and to ensure their psychological comfort.

Unable to enter Türkiye, Mossad agents hosted their recruits in luxury hotels abroad for meetings. During these gatherings, the recruits received training in various activities such as surveillance, documentation, keying, and reporting.

It was determined that Mossad communicated only in writing with its sources, using live couriers for payments. The Israeli intelligence agency attempted to conceal the money trail by using cryptocurrency and wire transfer systems. They recruited live couriers through job advertisements on social media, convincing them that the transfers were related to illegal gambling or betting.

The investigation revealed that individuals working for Mossad were tasked with identifying addresses and photographing families opposed to Israel and Palestinian families in Türkiye. They were paid $100 per photograph.

Moreover, individuals who successfully identified IP addresses in the homes of Palestinian families, obtained Wi-Fi passwords, and hacked cameras in target areas received substantial payments.

The Israeli Intelligence Service's plan to smuggle people and goods from Iran and Iraq to Türkiye for Mossad's operations in Türkiye was also exposed through tasks assigned to tactical operatives.

The investigation identified Mossad's intention to use refugees in their operations, and it was noted that the detained suspects were involved in preparations such as finding safe houses and arranging an ambulance company for their actions.

This operation marked the fourth significant operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization against Mossad in the last three years. In the Muteni operation in October 2021, Mossad's attempts to abduct Palestinian engineer Omer Al Belbaisy in Malaysia were thwarted, resulting in legal action against 29 individuals.

The Neoplaz operation in December 2022 led to the apprehension of 68 individuals. Additionally, in the Nekpet Operation conducted in April 2023, a network consisting of Selçuk Küçükkaya and 16 individuals, regularly meeting with Israeli agents abroad and carrying out tasks assigned by Israeli intelligence, was dismantled.

These series of operations demonstrate Türkiye's commitment to thwarting Mossad's illegal activities on its soil and preventing any potential threats to its citizens. The National Intelligence Organization remains vigilant in safeguarding national security and countering espionage efforts within the country.









