TURKISH INTELLIGENCE UNCOVERS MOSSADS SPYING NETWORK, ARRESTING DOZENS IN COORDINATED RAIDS

The details of an operation targeting individuals involved in espionage activities for the Israeli Intelligence Service in Türkiye, specifically focused on foreign nationals, have been revealed by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

The operation, conducted as part of the activities of Istanbul's Counterterrorism Branch, was initiated following a joint effort by MİT Presidency and Intelligence Division. The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office for Terrorism and Organized Crimes has launched an investigation.

The investigation uncovered information indicating that the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service, Mossad, intended to conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction activities against Palestinians residing in Türkiye and Israeli activists critical of Israel's actions.

Mossad officials were found to have contacted suspects through social media, obtaining information about certain individuals. The activities were deemed to fall under "international espionage," leading to the arrest of 46 suspects.

Law enforcement agencies conducted simultaneous raids on 57 addresses in 15 districts of Istanbul, as well as in Ankara, Kocaeli, Hatay, Mersin, İzmir, Van, and Diyarbakır, resulting in the apprehension of 34 suspects.

The operation revealed that Mossad aimed to recruit individuals in Türkiye for activities targeting Palestinians and their families. The National Intelligence Organization initiated operations against individuals connected to the Israeli Intelligence Service in 2021. In 2021, operations targeted 58 foreign nationals and 39 Turkish citizens, with 51 initially detained. Additionally, a network of Israeli agents led by Selçuk Küçükkaya was dismantled in April 2023.

Recent efforts by the Israeli Intelligence Service to kidnap Palestinian engineer Omer Al Belbaisy in Malaysia were thwarted in Türkiye.

In January 2024, a new operation targeting individuals linked to the Israeli Intelligence Service was initiated through coordination between MİT and the Police Intelligence Directorate. Early morning raids in eight cities led to the detention of 34 individuals, primarily foreign nationals.

The Israeli Intelligence Service was found to recruit individuals for espionage through social media and chat groups. Job advertisements or links, not detailing the tasks, were shared, and those responding were assigned various tasks to prepare for the ultimate mission. The Israeli Service maintained communication through operational Telegram and WhatsApp applications, using live couriers for payments to conceal financial traces.

Apart from tactical operatives, the Israeli Intelligence Service engaged individuals meeting their criteria in Türkiye and abroad to ensure the safety of their agents. The service made initial contact using masks suitable for the individuals' interests and needs, making significant payments to build trust and prevent betrayal.

Meetings with individuals abroad involved intelligence officers with physical characteristics matching the country's profile, providing them luxurious accommodations, dining in upscale restaurants, and including them in private tours. These individuals were subjected to lie detector tests.

The Israeli Intelligence Service handled payments to individuals abroad in person, using specially designed bags with hidden compartments to avoid detection during X-ray and canine searches if the amount was deemed too high for customs. The recruited individuals received secret communication training during overseas meetings, and communication regarding operations was conducted through secure communication systems. Additionally, training on surveillance, documentation, keylogging, reporting, and operational security was provided by a special team from Israel.

The Israeli Intelligence Service tasked these individuals not only with tactical missions but also with preparations for significant stages of potential operations, such as smuggling people and goods from the Iran-Iraq border to Türkiye, locating computer hackers, securing Safe Houses, and arranging for ambulance services for operations.

The Israeli Intelligence Service is expected to continue targeting individuals associated with its operations in the coming period.



