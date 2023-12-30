1 KILLED, 4 INJURED IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK IN RUSSIAS BELGOROD REGION

One person was killed and four others injured in Ukraine's drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region, its governor said on Saturday.

"As a result of a direct hit of one of the shells into a private apartment building, a man was killed. Four people were injured," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, one of the injured is a 10-year-old child.

The strike damaged the water supply of the region's administrative center and 10 private houses in the city of Belgorod, he noted.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said 32 Ukrainian drones were either jammed or shot down last night.

"Air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions", the ministry's statement said.

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.














