Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, near the Turkish borders, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Two PKK terrorists were targeted in the Qandil region of northern Iraq while the other eight in the Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria, the ministry said on X.

"Nowhere is safe for terrorists!" the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The anti-terror operation came in the wake of terror attacks last weekend that killed 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq. Turkish airstrikes since then have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria and neutralized senior terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.