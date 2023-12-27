Turkish intelligence nabs 2 FETO fugitives in Algeria

Two members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and General Directorate of Security in Algeria and brought to Türkiye, security sources said.

The joint operation was carried out to capture the terrorists wanted by Ankara on charges of being members of an armed terrorist organization, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The apprehended individuals, identified as fugitives Mustafa Tan and Mustafa Bircan, were subsequently handed over to the directorate of security in Ankara after necessary procedures.

Tan and Bircan, members of FETO, were involved in the organizational structure of the group in Algeria.

They were found to be orchestrating organizational activities in the North African country, in connection with the organization's leaders in the US.

The individuals also provided material support to the terrorist group.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses the terror group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.