At least thirteen PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish security forces in northern Iraq - ministry

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 13 terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in the Claw-Lock Operation region, a ministry statement said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Air operations continue in the region, the ministry added.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region. PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

On Friday, six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by terrorists in northern Iraq.

Expressing his condolences over the killing of the soldiers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday that his country will prevent a "terrorist structure" from emerging along its southern borders.

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said that the country will continue fighting against "all forms of terrorism both within and outside its borders with determination and courage."

"It should not be forgotten that no treacherous attack will be able to shake the unity and solidarity of Türkiye, and the dark plans of terrorists and their protectors will not be able to overcome the will and determination of our country," he said.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.