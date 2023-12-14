Turkish security forces 'neutralized' 43 terrorists last week

Türkiye has "neutralized" as many as 43 terrorists last week, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK/YPG terror group was behind seven incidents and attacks in areas of Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations last week, and 19 terrorists have been "neutralized" through an immediate response by Turkish soldiers, a ministry official told reporters at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the ministry official said thanks to effective security measures, 227 people who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders have been caught last week, including seven terrorists.

About 3,374 people were prevented before they were able to cross the border last week.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

- US-PKK/YPG TERROR GROUP JOINT EXERCISE IN SYRIA

On a question about a joint military exercise by the US and the PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, ministry sources said they closely monitor the activities of the PKK/YPG terror group in Syria

"Our expectation from the US is to terminate all assistance, and support to this terrorist organization and provide sincere support to our fight against terrorism," the sources added.









