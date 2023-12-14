 Contact Us
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Published December 14,2023
Turkish airstrikes "neutralized" five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were taken down in the Hakurk region, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.