Senior PKK/YPG member 'neutralized' in Syria operation

The Turkish national intelligence agency (MIT) on Monday "neutralized" PKK/YPG terrorist Bager Ondes responsible for drone operations in Syria, according to security sources.

The intelligence conducted an operation in Syria to neutralize Ondes, who was responsible for the unmanned aerial vehicles used in terrorist attacks in the Tal Rifat region of Syria by the PKK/YPG.

According to the security sources, the terrorist with the code name "Akif Amed" joined the terrorist organization in 2013.

He participated in terrorist attacks by the PKK in Iraq and Syria against security forces.

Ondes, wanted by the Diyarbakir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, was tracked and neutralized by the intelligence during an operation conducted in Tal Rifat.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









