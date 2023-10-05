Turkish security forces have 'neutralized' over 1,300 terrorists since start of 2023

Türkiye has "neutralized" as many as 1,388 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 37 terrorists were neutralized last week, a ministry official told a briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Efforts continue to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible, enabling the safe return of Syrians to a normalized environment," the official said, referring to Türkiye's efforts in northern Syria.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain stability in the region, the official added.

Since January, 348 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 1,013 terrorists have been "neutralized" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, according to the official.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

On border crossings into Türkiye, the official said 8,593 people, who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders, have been caught since Jan. 1. The figure includes 533 terrorists.

A total of 166,611 people were prevented from crossing the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world.

REVIVAL OF BLACK SEA GRAIN DEAL



On claims that a new negotiation process will begin to revive the Black Sea grain deal, sources in the ministry said there is no change in Türkiye's stance, and the deal should continue with all four parties involved.

There are no other alternatives on the table, they added.

On warning from National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for 'third parties' to stay away from the PKK/YPG terror group's facilities, the sources said it is Türkiye's most 'natural right' to neutralize terrorists to ensure border security.

"We have always emphasized that the PKK/YPG is the same terrorist organization, and wherever they operate, they are legitimate targets for us," the insiders said. "We consistently say that not only allied countries, but also other nations should avoid being in close proximity to these terrorists."

Regarding whether this warning is a new one, the sources said: "This is a reminder. It is up to those who take it upon themselves to take the necessary measures."

SECURITY MEETING AT NATIONAL DEFENSE MINISTRY



Asked if there is a possibility airstrikes in northern Iraq could turn into a new ground operation, the sources pointed out that there are many ways to target terrorists.

Their sole goal is to eliminate terrorist organizations and ground operation is not the only option, the sources added.

In response to a question about the security meeting held at the ministry on Wednesday, the source said: "The meeting was about the general security assessment and consultation."

Fidan, Güler, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak, and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın attended the meeting.

A general assessment of the overall security situation, including the recent terrorist attack in Ankara, was conducted, the source said, adding that such meetings can be held whenever necessary.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital on Sunday, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate. Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack.