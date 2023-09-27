Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said on Wednesday.

The Turkish intelligence targeted Mazlum Ozturk, codenamed Berxwedan Ciyager, in an operation in a rural area of the Sulaymaniyah province, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As a result of MIT's continuous counterterrorism operations in the north of Syria and Iraq, the security sources said the PKK/KCK terror group has been forced to adopt alternative strategies, including increased efforts for new recruits.

The terror group's latest strategy involves transporting terrorists to Europe and then bringing them back to Iraq and Syria.

The terrorist Ozturk was one of them, having traveled from Türkiye to Europe in Aug. 2022. During his time in Europe, he was involved in various activities associated with the European Kurdistan Democratic Societies Congress (KCDK-E).

Further investigations revealed that Ozturk joined the terror organization's rural ranks in France in Jan. 2023, subsequently engaging in armed activities and receiving training in assassination tactics aimed at security forces.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.