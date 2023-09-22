Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a senior PKK/YBS terrorist in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said Friday.

The field agents of MIT infiltrated the Sinjar region in northern Iraq and located the whereabouts of Halid Reso Kasim, the code-named Dindar Avesta, the so-called security ringleader of the Sinjar structure of the terrorist organization, the PKK-affiliated Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Through the operation, Kasim and his guards were rendered ineffective.

Kasim, who joined the PKK terrorist organization in 2014, was involved in training terrorists and oversaw the units responsible for recruiting individuals for the organization.

It was noted that Kasim, who was the so-called general security responsible for PKK/KCK-YBS Sincar, issued death orders for numerous civilians in the region.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.











