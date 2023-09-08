Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s so-called ringleader in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" the PKK terrorist group's so-called ringleader in northern Iraq's Zagros Mountains, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Ferit Yüksel, code-named Serzan Meva, was "neutralized" during Türkiye's counterterrorism operation Claw-Lock Zone.

The statement added that Turkish soldiers continued "their relentless struggle" in the operation zone.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.





















