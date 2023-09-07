PKK/YPGS FINANCE OFFICER NEUTRALIZED BY MIT OPERATION

Through its intelligence network in the Syrian region, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has successfully executed recent operations, rendering the leadership of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization immobilized.

As the terrorist organization PKK/YPG intensified its efforts to strengthen its position on the ground by acquiring resources through economic activities in Syria and recruiting new elements from the region, MİT targeted Zülfiye Binbir, the financial responsible known by the codename "Rojna," in Kamışlı, Syria.

Zülfiye Binbir, who had been operating in Türkiye for many years and had been closely monitored by MİT for a long time due to her involvement in numerous actions, especially her role in organizing the abductions of District Governor Candidate Kenan Erenoğlu, who was interning at the Muş Governorship, and Aykut Çelik, who was performing his military service, was designated as a target.

MİT, which has been closely monitoring Rojna codenamed Zülfiye BİNBİR's contacts and activities, decided to conduct an operation after analyzing the intelligence and data obtained from the field.

Following the decision, MİT rendered Binbir, who was listed in the "Terror Wanted List" in the green category, ineffective through a successful operation.

WHO IS ZÜLFIYE BINBIR?

According to security sources, Zülfiye Binbir joined the PKK rural units in 1993. After serving in Amed and Garzan provinces, she crossed into Iraq in 1997 and continued her terrorist activities in this area until 2004.

In 2011, Binbir was among the members of the terrorist organization who carried out roadblock actions to abduct District Governor Candidate Kenan Erenoğlu, who was interning at the Muş Governorship, and Aykut Çelik, who was performing his military service.

In 2012, Binbir received ideological training at the Zeynep Kınacı Academy in Iraq's Hınere region. After completing her training, she was assigned to the Syria region. During her time in Syria, she was responsible for the training of new recruits for the organization. In 2018, she was appointed as the so-called security commander of Kobani in Syria.

During the Peace Spring Operation carried out in 2019, she served as the YPJ representative in the coordination center established by the organization. Since 2021, Zülfiye Binbir had been among the financial/economic responsibilities of the organization in Kamışlı.

Security sources have noted that the neutralization of Binbir, who was among the economic responsibilities of the PKK/YPG, will disrupt the organization's activities in this field.