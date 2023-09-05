Turkish support for Arab tribes' struggle against PKK/YPG in Syria amid escalating clashes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has hailed the Arab tribes' courageous resistance against the PKK/YPG, an offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has taken control of Syrian territory with U.S. support. Erdoğan emphasized that the tribes are rightfully reclaiming their lands and that their united efforts are an honorable struggle against this dangerous terrorist organization.

Erdoğan also criticized the U.S. for supplying weapons and munitions to the PKK/YPG, which he believes only fuels bloodshed in the region and disrupts Syria and Iraq's territorial integrity.

Clashes between Arab tribes and the terrorist group continue in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, with more tribes joining the operations that began last week. Since August 27th, 33 villages have been liberated from YPG/PKK occupation in Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, Hasakah provinces, and the Manbij district of Aleppo.

Erdoğan reiterated that both the PKK and YPG are terrorist organizations, and the tribes' resistance is an honorable struggle against them, as they pose a significant threat to the region's people.

He urged countries supporting these organizations to recognize the danger they pose and their disregard for the region's people's right to live in peace. Ankara continues to inform the U.S. and Russia about PKK/YPG's terrorist activities that threaten Türkiye.

Erdoğan also highlighted that the PKK/YPG's control over Deir ez-Zor has led to numerous atrocities, including forced recruitment and oil smuggling. Despite U.S. sanctions, the terrorist group profits from selling oil seized from the region's wells to Damascus, while the local population suffers from a lack of essential services and aid.